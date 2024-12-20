Blackpool v Stevenage injury news as 5 out and 5 doubts

Latest injury and team news ahead of the EFL League One match on Saturday, December 21.

Blackpool take on Stevenage at Bloomfield Road in their first EFL League One home match in over a month.

Stevenage arrive in Lancashire having not lost a league match since the end of October. They have won their last two matches but on the road they've won just once in their last five.

The Seasiders were in midweek action on Tuesday as they lost on penalties to Aston Villa’s under-21s in the EFL Trophy. Steve Bruce made 11 chances in total but introduced some first-team players. Here’s the latest injury and team news ahead of Saturday.

Elkan Baggott is closing on a return from injury. The on-loan Ipswich Town defender took part in training this week. (Photographer Shaun Brooks / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Shaun Brookes

Blackpool team news

Elkan Baggott was back in training on Thursday (December 19) as he hopes for an opportunity of showing Steve Bruce what he can do. He’s been dealt with several injury setbacks during his time at the club, and has been out for the last month or so with a thigh injury.

The injury situation at Blackpool is getting better as both CJ Hamilton and Sonny Carey are expected to return to training next week. Bagott is unlikely to return at the weekend, whilst Carey and Hamilton will be targeting the double header against Birmingham City and Wrexham.

Josh Onomah has a hip problem and had to come off in the first half against Reading last week. Andy Lyon is still recovering from an ACL injury that he suffered back in February, he's taking part in some light training. Jake Beesley suffered medial ligament damage earlier this year, and isn’t expected to return until the New Year.

Doubt: Elkan Baggott, and Josh Onomah. Out: Andy Lyons, Jake Beesley. CJ Hamilton and Sonny Carey.

Jake Forster-Caskey is a doubt for Stevenage's trip to Blackpool. He's not played competitively this season. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Stevenage team news

Jake Forster-Caskey took part in training this week and wanted to do more. The 30-year-old has yet to make an appearance this season but is closing in on a return from injury.

Charlie Goode and Dan Sweeney both took part in full training and could make an appearance. Goode had a loan spell with the Seasiders in 2023 but it had to be cut short due to injury. Sweeney has been out since the end of August whilst Goode has been sidelined since mid-September.

Saturday will come too soon for Louis Appere who has been out since the end of August. The 25-year-old should return to training next week though.

Doubt: Jake Forster-Caskey, Charlie Goode, and Dan Sweeney. Out: Louis Appere