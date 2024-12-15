Problem identified for Blackpool midfielder ahead of huge contract decision

Blackpool’s Josh Onomah was forced off through injury in the first half of Saturday’s 3-0 victory away to Reading.

The midfielder joined the Seasiders on a short-term deal back in September after spending over 12 months without a club on the back of departure from Preston North End.

With his current contract at Bloomfield Road set to come to an end next month, a new injury setback will come as a blow to the 27-year-old as he attempts to prove his stay on the Fylde Coast should be extended.

“It’s a big problem,” Bruce said.

“It’s his hip. Football is like nothing else - you can run around in the park, you can do as much as you want in the gym, but football tests you to the limit with your physicality, and it’s letting him down at the minute.

“He’s in a better place than he was a month ago, but he’s had to come off, so we’ll see how he is.

“We don’t know how long it’ll be until we get him in the treatment room, we’ll see from there.

“We’ve seen what he can do, because he gives you physicality, and you need that in this division.”

Bruce was forced to leave a number of players out of his squad for the trip to the Select Car Leasing Stadium, as his options continue to improve with people coming back from injury.

Hayden Coulson has recently returned to training following a quad problem, but wasn’t selected to take on Reading.

“He’s missed out because he’s been injured and people have done well,” Bruce explained.

“He’s had to stay behind, like (Elliot) Embleton. They’re decisions that are difficult, but we have to make them.”