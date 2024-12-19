Triple injury boost for Blackpool as Steve Bruce provides update

The 63-year-old painted a picture on the injury status of his squad prior to their next EFL League One game.

Steve Bruce is hoping Blackpool can put their injury problems behind them as at least two players close in on a return.

Centre back Elkan Baggott has yet to play a league game under Steve Bruce. He's been limited to four appearances in all competitions this term with his last outing in the league coming at the end of August.

An ankle problem initially had him sidelined for a couple of months. A thigh problem has since been the reason for his absence, but now he could be pushing to be involved over the festive period. Another boost is that Sonny Carey could play once again having dealt with a muscle injury.

“Baggott (Elkan) is training today,” revealed Bruce.

“I haven't seen him play yet you know. We're expecting CJ (Hamilton) in the last week and Casey as well. We're hoping by the end of next week that we've got everybody fit and healthy which would be nice.”

CJ Hamilton has recently returned to action following a thigh injury, but suffered a reoccurrence of the same injury. He could be back in contention before 2025. (Image: Camera Sport)

Josh Onomah, Sonny Carey, Andy Lyons, and Jake Beesley are the other players currently out through injury. Onomah was the most recent admission to the treatment room after coming off in the first-half against Reading last week.

A tricky period awaits for the Seasiders with back-to-back away fixtures against Wrexham and Birmingham City who are considered two of the favourites to win the league this term. The key to Blackpool joining them in the promotion race is to keep as many players fit as possible.

“It looks like we're getting a few back which is always a good sign,” added Bruce.

“I hope we can stay injury fee over the Christmas and January period.

“We've been hamstrung with injuries a bit and we haven't been able to cope. It's the simple truth with the amount we've had. At one stage we had eight and ten missing, which is always difficult.

“We're gradually getting them back and that's key to it. Can we stay well? Every club has the same problems, maybe not the to the extreme that we did. That's the one thing we're looking at. Can we stay healthy, and if we do we've got a chance.”