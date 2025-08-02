Blackpool team news V Stevenage: Decision made on new addition from Birmingham City

Blackpool take on Stevenage at Bloomfield Road in their opening game of the League One season.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Bruce has named his first Blackpool XI of the new season - with latest arrival Emil Hansson included in his matchday squad.

Stevenage are the visitors at Bloomfield Road this afternoon, as the Seasiders look to battle a minor injury crisis to make a positive start to the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heading into the game, Danny Imray, James Husband, Albie Morgan, Tom Bloxham, CJ Hamilton are all unavailable.

The recent absence of the last two in particular has caused Bruce a headache, with the shortage of wingers forcing the Blackpool boss to utilise a 3-5-2 formation in last week’s friendly against Doncaster Rovers.

That system appears to be in place again, with Olly Casey, Fraser Horsfall, Michael Ihiekwe potentially forming a back three, with Andy Lyons and Hayden Coulson as wing-backs.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell is given the green light to start in goal ahead of Franco Ravizzoli, while fellow Birmingham City loanee Emil Hansson is on the bench following his arrival on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s the full starting XI: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Olly Casey, Fraser Horsfall, Michael Ihiekwe, Andy Lyons, Jordan Brown, Lee Evans, George Honeyman, Hayden Coulson, Niall Ennis, Ashley Fletcher.

Substitutes: Franco Ravizzoli, Zac Ashworth, Dan Sassi, Ryan Finnigan, Spencer Knight, Emil Hansson, Kylian Kouassi.

Your next story from the Gazette: Blackpool forward shares delight to reunite with ex-Stoke City man as he previews new season.