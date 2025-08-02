Blackpool start the League One season against Stevenage at Bloomfield Road this weekend.

Andy Lyons states his full focus is on improving himself as a player this season following a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The defender suffered an ACL injury in February 2024, and only made his return to action off the bench in the final game of last season.

Since then, he’s featured in a number of friendlies in the past month, with his attention now turning to competitive action and being part of the team’s ambitions, starting with Stevenage at home on Saturday.

“That’s one part of last year that’s different, because you feel like you lose that feeling of being a footballer when you’re injured for so long,” he said.

“To not think about being injured, and going out there and playing football again - that’s all I wanted to do.

“In pre-season, I’ve forgotten about the injury and just cracked on to make myself better.

“The friendlies were massive for me, just having the continuation of games and being able to play was massive for me. It was Saturday - Tuesday for most of pre-season, so that was brilliant to get my confidence back.

“It’s difficult doing rehab when you’re away from the group, so thankfully we had that integration period last year and I was able to settle in again. Then we went to Spain, and that was great for everyone to get closer. I feel a part of it.”

‘It’s now time to play football again’

Lyons hopes he can put any thought of his stint on the sidelines behind him, and is hopeful of a successful season for the Seasiders.

“I look back and reflect on the injury, but it’s something that I want to push away from,” he added.

“I’ve put all the hard work in and it’s now time to play football again.

“As a group we’re all in a really good place. The quality of signings means if there are a few injuries then people step up to the plate, we all know we’re capable of playing at this level.”

