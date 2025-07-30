Past comments that could explain Blackpool's current stall in the transfer market

After a bright start to the summer - Blackpool’s transfer window has entered a bit of a slump.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been a quiet few weeks for Blackpool in the transfer market.

At a time when they should be footing their foot down to get crucial deals over the line, it’s proving to be hard work for the Seasiders hierarchy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The summer started really well, and there’s some foundations already in place .

Defensively things should be much improved due to the additions of Michael Ihiekwe and Fraser Horsfall, while both George Honeyman and Jordan Brown should prove to be great midfield signings.

Even up front, getting Niall Ennis back in Tangerine was an important bit of business, and he should be a talisman this season.

Unfortunately, the ex-Stoke City man has been Blackpool’s only attacking signing - with more certainly required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ennis and Ashley Fletcher will be Steve Bruce’s starting strikers, but there’s only Kylian Kouassi and Terry Bondo behind them to compete.

Meanwhile, heading into their League One opener against Stevenage, the Seasiders have no natural wingers available, with CJ Hamilton ruled out with a shoulder problem and Tom Bloxham still doubtful due to a calf injury.

Struggles in the market

Blackpool assistant manager Steve Agnew | CameraSport - Lee Parker

After Saturday’s pre-season meeting with Doncaster Rovers, Blackpool assistant coach Steve Agnew admitted the club were having to be patient to fill their attacking vacancies.

“I think when you try to improve at the top end of the pitch, with the ones that create and score, they’re the ones that are more expensive or more difficult to do because teams don’t want to lose players in those positions,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are more difficult. We’ve got targets and our eyes on players, and I’m sure talks will be ongoing this week.”

‘The mantra has been’

In an interview earlier this month, Seasiders sporting director David Downes stated the club had a clear focus on getting their first-choice targets.

At that time, a number of deals were already across the line, but that same strategy could be behind the current stall in business.

“The mantra has been to stick to our targets, and stick to our number one targets,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It can be difficult, because players will be looked at by other clubs as well, but we’ve stayed true to who we wanted to sign. We’ve been prepared to be patient, and we’ve reaped the rewards of a good start.

“We’ve got to make sure we stick to our thing of going for our primary targets and stick to the plan.

“The window is decided on different factors. You start with the free transfer market, and then you go onto trying to attract Championship level or Championship potential players.

“You’ve got to wait for clubs to go back with the staggered start this year, so we’ve got to remain patient and remain on track with what we’re trying to do. We’ll always look to try and improve what we’ve got.”

Your next story from the Gazette: Blackpool forward shares delight to reunite with ex-Stoke City man as he previews new season.