Blackpool SLO column: The season proper could start this weekend with three games in eight days

Blackpool striker Niall Ennis has been out through suspension Photo: Gareth Evans/Blackpool FC

I don’t think anybody inside the club or among the fanbase expected the Seasiders to be in the relegation places at any point this season, given the quality of our squad.

Yet the table doesn’t lie. Right now, there we are, third from bottom. Of course, things will improve.

In truth, the international break couldn’t come too soon. The management team has had the best part of two weeks since the transfer window closed to try and sort things out on the training ground, to integrate the most recent signings – and to set us up for a visit to Northampton tomorrow, hoping to pick up our first away point(s) of the season.

I did say last month that there could be a couple more to come in before the window closed.

If Josh Bowler, in particular, can reproduce for us the electrifying form he showed in the 2021/22 Championship season, then that will have been a very good re-signing.

In fairness, we have felt the loss up front of Niall Ennis during his suspension and I thought, despite his absence against Bolton the other Saturday, there were positives to be taken from the 1-1 draw in the way the team played.

Ennis should be back in action this weekend and, with a couple of injured players available again, Steve Bruce should be close to being able to name his strongest line-up.

After the break, the Seasiders have three games in the next eight days. You could say the season proper starts here – and an away performance to rival the one England managed in Serbia would not go amiss!

Then we entertain Barrow AFC in the Vertu Trophy at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night (7pm).

I know some fans are dismissive of this competition, but Blackpool won the final two years out of three back in the early 2000s and they were fantastic days out at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.

Why not come on down and cheer on the lads on Tuesday night at the start of another cup run? Tickets are £10 for adults, £5 for seniors, £1 for under-18s, and free for under-fives.

Then, a week tomorrow, we are back in league action at home against Barnsley.

Their fans were very supportive of us through those difficult years when so many of us were actively protesting against the way the previous owners were running Blackpool FC.

Coincidentally, it was very gratifying to see Blackpool Civic Trust unveiling a blue plaque to commemorate the founding of the Seasiders’ Independent Supporters Association in 2013 on the site of what was the No.1 Club – now the Armfield Club.

SISA morphed very quickly into Blackpool Supporters Trust, in which I was proud to serve as we campaigned to get our club back.

If any fan wishes to contact me for any reason at all, my email is [email protected] and my mobile number is on the club website. You might also like to follow @bfcslo on Facebook and X.

UTMP!