With the transfer window closed since I last wrote, the squad now established, summer on the way out and a nip in the air, it feels like the football season is properly underway.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We welcome Reading to the seaside tomorrow. They’re currently in the relegation zone but would be level with us if not for their points deduction.

It could be an edgy one. We need a win to build some momentum and we need goals – but spare a thought for Cheltenham who haven’t netted at all in eight league games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The players take confidence from the noisy and passionate support that our three sides of the ground can give them.

The number of young fans supporting Blackpool has been noticeable Picture: Alex Dodd/CameraSport

They need to feel that energy and backing, even when things aren’t quite going right, and they need it for the full 90 minutes – or 100, however long the officials add on this time.

Get yourselves down to fortress Bloomfield Road early to avoid any congestion at the turnstiles. It might be sunny, there might be goals. Let’s be loud and proud in support of the team in tangerine.

Away from the matchday action, as part of building closer ties between the club and the local Blackpool and Fylde grassroots football community, each of this year’s first team squad has been paired up with one of 23 kids’ teams as part of the ‘Tangerine Teammates’ initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What a great way for local youngsters to build a connection with their hometown team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, if you have children or grandchildren aged up to 11 – whether they play grassroots football or not – there is a membership scheme for Junior Seasiders whose benefits include gift packs, special events, birthday and Christmas cards, entry to a mascot draw and meet the players opportunities.

Look for the Junior Seasiders section on the Blackpool FC website for details. It’s been really noticeable how many very young fans come to games now with mums, dads and grandparents, rebuilding a real family atmosphere at Bloomfield Road.

There is more to come from the club in terms of fan engagement in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s been a long time since a proper supporters’ survey was put to the whole fanbase by the club, though individual fans’ groups have conducted their own from time to time.

The contents of that survey are being formulated at the moment. When it’s available, please make sure to have your say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If any female fans haven’t heard of the recently-formed ‘Shesiders’ supporters’ group, you may be interested to know they are holding their next meeting on Tuesday, September 26 in the Heineken Lounge at the football club from 7pm.

They will discuss issues of relevance to female supporters, aimed at improving the matchday experience for women and girls, but it’s also a social occasion with events and trips to games to be planned. All female fans are welcome to attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad