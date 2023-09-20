EFL charge Reading owner Yongge Dai with misconduct ahead of the Royals' game against Blackpool
and live on Freeview channel 276
This follows the businessman’s failure to comply with the order of an independent Disciplinary Commission which required him to deposit an amount equal to 125% of the Club’s forecast monthly wage bill in a designated account by 12 September.
The League states it considers these further proceedings against him personally are necessary due to the repeated failings in meeting the club’s funding requirements.
The matter will now be considered by an independent Disciplinary Commission in accordance with EFL Regulations.
Reading’s next outing comes on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to Bloomfield Road to take on Blackpool.
Despite their off-field problems, Rubén Sellés’ side will head into the game with a spring in their step following their 2-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers at the weekend, and a 9-0 win against Exeter City in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night.