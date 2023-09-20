Reading owner Yongge Dai has been charged with misconduct by the EFL.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This follows the businessman’s failure to comply with the order of an independent Disciplinary Commission which required him to deposit an amount equal to 125% of the Club’s forecast monthly wage bill in a designated account by 12 September.

The League states it considers these further proceedings against him personally are necessary due to the repeated failings in meeting the club’s funding requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The matter will now be considered by an independent Disciplinary Commission in accordance with EFL Regulations.

Reading owner Yongge Dai has been charged with misconduct by the EFL (Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Reading’s next outing comes on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to Bloomfield Road to take on Blackpool.