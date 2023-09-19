Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley says the Seasiders need to aspire to perform at a higher level ahead of this weekend's game against Reading
The Seasiders were on the end of a 2-0 defeat at Adams Park on Saturday afternoon, with goals coming from Sam Vokes and Brandon Hanlan.
Critchley states his side need to show more personality in this weekend’s game against Reading at Bloomfield Road.
Following the result against Wycombe, he said: "We’ve got to work, we’ve got to do better.
"That’s not the level we should be aspiring to or producing.
"We’ve got to do better than that.
"We go to work and we go again.
"For a Blackpool team that I want us to be, or we had here in the past, we’ve got to play with more personality because we were too passive across the pitch.”
The Tangerines remain unbeaten at home this season, with two wins and two draws, but have only managed to pick up one point away from Bloomfield Road.