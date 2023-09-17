Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley provides further Shayne Lavery injury update following absence against Wycombe Wanderers
The striker has been out of action since picking up a hamstring injury in last month’s 3-0 defeat away to Lincoln City.
Critchley states Lavery just hadn’t done enough to feature in the game at Adams Park- which ended in a 2-0 loss for the Seasiders.
"Shayne could be back for next week, he’s done a little bit of training,” he explained.
"Maybe with a full week it’ll be different for him next Saturday.
"He wasn’t far from making it against Wycombe.
“He hadn’t done just enough of what we wanted him to do in training to be involved.
"We’re hoping if this week goes well, he’ll be in contention to play Reading.”
Blackpool will be hoping to return to winning ways in next week’s game at Bloomfield Road, following Saturday’s defeat to Wycombe in Buckinghamshire.