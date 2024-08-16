Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We go again, Seasiders! A new season, new kits, exciting additions to the squad and, of course, that perennial sense of anticipation and hope that all fans have – the dream of a successful campaign and maybe a promotion at the end of it.

Although our first home game is tomorrow, the fun really begins this evening with an event at Bloomfield Road to celebrate Blackpool’s pedigree as play-off kings.

New signage is being unveiled tonight in the stadium to commemorate those six famous promotion-clinching sides from 1992 to 2021.

Representatives of all the play-off final victories will be present to unveil the plaques in the Armfield Stand and this will be followed by a Q&A session in the Moretti Lounge.

Blackpool go into tomorrow's first home game of the season after picking up a Carabao Cup victory at Burton Albion on Tuesday Picture: Stephen White/CameraSport

If you’d like to relive those successes and meet with some of the tangerine heroes who made it possible, there are still tickets available, priced £10, from the club shop which is open until 4pm. It’s one not to miss.

You’ll notice that Bloomfield Road has undergone a few changes in the close season, in addition to the new signage.

Netting has been installed under the canopies of the three main stands in a move to address the age-old problem of pigeons and pigeon mess.

The BFC volunteer team has also put in many hours to give the place a pre-season clean-up.

The pitch is looking immaculate, so let’s see if we can build on Tuesday night’s win at Burton and secure the victory – just like the last time we played Stockport County in the league, way back in April 2005.

Since then, we’ve been to the Premier League and they have experienced administration and a decade of being non-league. It’s a funny old game, football.

Those of you who attended the fans’ forum in June will have heard Neil Critchley explain why he wasn’t allowed by Aston Villa to make any public statement regarding his leaving of Blackpool.

He spoke with passion about what he feels for the club and what he wants to achieve here again with the current squad of players. It felt like a redemption moment.

He spoke of a desire to play a more open, attacking brand of football – as the Seasiders did on occasions last season – so I’m sure we all hope he can find a way to do so with a winning mentality. All we can do is give the squad our vociferous backing.

We’ve lost a few faithful fans in recent months and there will be a minute’s applause on 65 minutes tomorrow to remember Mick Kerr, who was a steward here at Bloomfield Road for many years, and also for Barry Flint who died in tragic circumstances at the end of our final home game of last season. Our thoughts are with their families and friends.

Finally, let me remind you that if any fan wishes to contact me for any reason at all, my email is [email protected] and my mobile number is on the club website. You might also like to follow @bfcslo on Facebook and X.

UTMP!