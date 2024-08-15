Dom Ballard (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Blackpool loanee Dom Ballard states speaking to head coach Neil Critchley convinced him a move to Bloomfield Road was the right thing for him.

The 19-year-old joined the Seasiders from Southampton earlier this week, and could be set to make his debut in Tangerine against Stockport County at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

Ballard admits he was left impressed by his conversation with Critchley, and is hoping to have a strong year in League One after scoring five times in 12 outings in the division last year.

“I had a big injury last year when I was on loan with Reading, and it was tough for me, but luckily Blackpool were the club that came to me,” he told Tangerine TV.

“I spoke to the gaffer and I really liked his plans for me - it just seemed right.

“He spoke to me about my pathway, which is a unique thing for a first-team manager, so that made me feel confident.

“He said the things that I wanted to hear and I’m looking forward to playing under him.”