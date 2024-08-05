Blackpool are set to welcome a number of familiar faces back to Bloomfield Road this month for an event to celebrate the club’s record six play-off victories.

Jamie Murphy, Brett Ormerod, Matt Gilks, Alex Baptiste, Neil Danns and Gary Bowyer will all be in attendance at the special Q&A, which has been set up in conjunction with the Seasiders’ Former Players’ Association.

The event will also see a new piece of signage unveiled in the South Stand. This has been funded by 600 supporters, and will act as a permanent tribute to some of the club’s great achievements.

Blackpool have enjoyed success in play-off competitions in the Championship, League One and League Two.

Out of the guests, Murphy was involved in the Seasiders’ earliest promotion in this category, forming part of Billy Ayre’s squad that went up from the fourth division after beating Scunthorpe United on penalties at Wembley in 1992.

Meanwhile, former Southampton and Preston North End striker Ormerod achieved the feat twice in Tangerine.

The 47-year-old was on the scoresheet in the 2001 third division play-off final, as Blackpool claimed a 4-2 victory over Leyton Orient at the Millennium Stadium.

Ormerod’s second promotion with the club was in 2010, with the forward scoring again to help Ian Holloway’s side to a 3-2 win against Cardiff City to reach the Premier League.

Former Bolton Wanderers teammates Matt Gilks and Alex Baptiste were also in the Seasiders’ starting XI for the game at Wembley, and both featured throughout the season in the top flight.

Finally, Neil Danns was in the starting line-up in the 2-1 League Two play-off final victory over Exeter City in 2017, while Gary Bowyer was in the dugout as manager.

The Q&A event will take place in the Moretti Lounge on August 16, which is the night before the club’s first home game of the season against Stockport County.