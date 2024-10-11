Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Steve Bruce ‘bounce’ has already brought a significant change to the Seasiders’ fortunes.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He became the first Blackpool manager in our history to win his opening four league games in charge.

It was so nearly five, but for that 96th-minute equaliser by Lincoln City the other Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nevertheless, it is a run that has taken us from the bottom four to play-off contenders.

Rob Apter celebrates his goal with Jordan Gabriel when Blackpool beat Burton Albion a fortnight ago, their fourth straight League One win under Steve Bruce Picture: Lee Parker/CameraSport

Okay, the performance at Mansfield Town last Saturday was disappointing for all concerned, but the international break gives the squad a couple of weeks to address some issues which I’m sure Steve and the coaching team will be working on.

Hopefully we’ll also get a couple of injuries sorted before our next game, at home to Barnsley on October 19.

In response to the welcome improvement in the style of play and the results, Blackpool FC has introduced an 18-game season ticket offer for those who were reluctant to renew under the old management regime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s a chance to get behind the squad for the remainder of the season as the push for promotion continues.

Be advised though, it is a limited-time offer which is only available until October 19.

You may have read that Tony Wilkinson who, for five years, has run the BFC Volunteers team, chose to retire from duties recently.

I have taken on the role of organising the volunteer group, so a huge thank you to Tony for his years of service to the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For your information, the volunteers are a great bunch of fans who work behind the scenes to help keep the stadium clean, tidy and presentable in the spirit of giving something back to our community club.

We could always do with more volunteers for a variety of projects though, so if you live locally, have a few hours to spare occasionally and would like to get involved, please contact me by emailing [email protected] and I will provide more details.

It’s often stated that football should be available to – and enjoyed by – all but, for some fans, that is more of a challenge than for others.

We all know that Bloomfield Road doesn’t have the most user-friendly layout or facilities for supporters with accessibility issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It hasn’t always taken into account some of the challenges facing fans with hidden disabilities.

In time, the new East Stand will address some of those failings. However, I hope that some improvements may be possible in the interim.

One of the steps towards improving the situation is a proposal to set up a Disability Supporters’ Association to better understand and address the issues.

A launch meeting is planned shortly and, if you would like to attend, please get in touch with our Disability Liaison Officer by emailing [email protected] over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, let me remind you that if any fan wishes to contact me for any reason at all, both my email and my mobile number are on the club website.

You might also like to follow @bfcslo on Facebook and X.

UTMP!