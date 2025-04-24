Blackpool suffered a crucial loss against Wrexham at Bloomfield Road on Easter Monday Photo: Lee Parker/CameraSport

Mathematically, Blackpool can still qualify for the play-offs – but only if we win handsomely in all of our last three games and Leyton Orient and Reading lose both of theirs.

I think even the most diehard of our fans recognise that’s not going to happen, especially after our rather disappointing display at home to Wrexham on Easter Monday.

When your goalkeeper is man of the match, it’s a fair indication that the game got away from us and Wrexham fans were jubilant in the sunshine, knowing that automatic promotion is in their grasp.

We can only envy them and hope that Blackpool might be in a similar position to Wrexham in a year’s time but, for now, it’s pretty much season over for the Seasiders.

The final league table will show we simply weren’t good enough for long periods, despite that purple patch in September when Steve Bruce first took over as head coach.

The most telling statistic is the number of drawn games, more than any other team in the division; that and our poor home form which saw us without a win at Bloomfield Road in five months from October to the end of February. We were always playing catch-up.

The end-of-term report will read ‘Must try harder. Progress made and some pleasing results but lacked consistency and quality to challenge for the top places’. A third season in League One awaits.

However, the goal is still for promotion back to the Championship. Clearly the squad will need strengthening in a number of areas if we’re to make a realistic challenge next time, so we will have to wait and see what can be achieved in terms of a rebuild.

Player recruitment will be key in Bruce’s first summer transfer window and work is already underway on that front.

Meanwhile, off the pitch, I believe the club is shortly to announce a number of quite exciting developments in and around Bloomfield Road, to commence this close season, so it will be a busy three months all round.

The BFC Volunteers team will also be engaged in some decorating and renovation activities around the stadium over the summer, to improve its look.

If you think you might be able to spare some time to help out, please get in touch with me by emailing: [email protected]

For summer football, July will see England women defending their title at EURO 2025 in Switzerland and good luck to them.

By the time that tournament winds down, the Seasiders’ squad will already be into its summer training camp and preparing for pre-season friendlies.

Before we know it, Blackpool’s 2025-26 kits will be in the club shop and we’ll be getting set to do it all over again; have a great summer, and see you all again in August.

Finally, let me remind you that if any fan wishes to get in touch for any reason at all, both my email and my mobile number are on the club website.

UTMP!