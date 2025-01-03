Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Happy New Year, Seasiders! Traditionally, it’s a time for resolutions – or at least renewed resolve – and positivity as we put dark days behind us.

What can one say about Blackpool FC as we enter 2025? We are exactly halfway through the season now and find ourselves almost exactly the same number of points above the relegation places as we are adrift of the play-off spots.

Last season, it was our home form that kept us in with a chance of making those play-offs.

This time around, our performances and results on the road have been way better than displays at Bloomfield Road, where we haven’t won a league game since September.

The transfer window is Steve Bruce's first chance to reshape Blackpool's squad to his liking Picture: Andrew Kearns/CameraSport

We’ve struggled to create openings and to score goals – and we’ve often been undone by careless mistakes.

Our New Year’s Day fixture at home to Shrewsbury was no exception and the manager was honest enough to say it was a “deeply frustrating and annoying” day, where we showed no real creativity and were bitten by errors in the end.

Well, the transfer window is open now and runs until February 3. It is Steve Bruce’s first opportunity since his appointment to try and strengthen the squad, to shape the team to his own liking if possible.

I’m not going to comment on individuals but there are some who have struggled to make an impact at this level and, clearly, we are lacking quality in a number of key positions.

Let’s see what business the club can do in this window to improve our chances of climbing out of the mid-table position we currently occupy.

I continue to work with the club on its supporter dialogue plans for 2025 and I’ll update you in due course.

As a bit of light relief – but with a serious message – the Blackpool Volunteers team has just finished a clean of the stadium after the Shrewsbury game.

You certainly get to know your fans by the litter they leave behind on the terraces.

The north is mainly pie and hot dog wrappers, lots of wooden forks and a huge amount of chewing gum, the west is mostly empty tea or hot chocolate cups and hot dog wrappers, the south west has loads of juice bottles and sweet packets, while the south is pie wrappers, tea and hot chocolate cups.

Picking it all up after games is a messy, time-consuming and back-breaking job, so it would be hugely appreciated if more of you would follow the lead of those who put their rubbish in the waste sacks on the way out – or even take it home.

Why not make it a New Year Resolution? That would be much appreciated.

Also, if anyone is willing to come and join the volunteer group, you’d be most welcome. Just contact me for more information.

Finally, let me remind you that if any fan wishes to get in touch for any reason at all, both my email and my mobile number are on the club website.

UTMP!