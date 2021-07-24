Blackpool skipper honoured to sign a new contract at Bloomfield Road

The 30-year-old has been rewarded for his displays last season with a new, improved two-year deal, which includes the option to extend by a further 12 months.

Pool’s club captain played a leading role in last season’s promotion from League One, but the keeper believes that is just the start for Neil Critchley’s men.

“To sign a new contract for another couple of years is fantastic for me,” he told the club’s new digital platform Tangerine TV.

Chris Maxwell captained Blackpool to promotion last season

“I’m delighted to be a part of this and I’m delighted to continue my journey with Blackpool and represent the football club. It’s an honour.

“It was a fantastic year last year with promotion, with Wembley and the season we had as a group. It was certainly the best and proudest moment of my career.

“With the season we had, the start we had, how solid we were and how consistent we were throughout the last three-quarters of the season was incredible.

“To captain the side and to be a part of it was amazing and it’s something I want to continue doing. I want to continue being successful here and be a part of this group.

“With the ambitions the club has, the owner (Simon Sadler), Ben Mansford (chief executive) and the gaffer, we want to push on and continue in the right direction.

“Last season was just a stage on our journey towards where we want to be. To be part of that for the next couple of years is amazing for myself.”

Maxwell won the club’s player of the season vote last term following an outstanding campaign.

He kept 21 clean sheets in League One as he played a leading role in the club’s promotion to the second tier.

It resulted in Maxwell picking up the division’s ‘golden glove’ award for the most shutouts across the season.

The Welshman, who first signed on a short-term deal in January 2020, extended his stay by agreeing a two-year deal last summer.

However, he has been handed a new contract ahead of the club’s return to the Championship after a six-year absence – and he can’t wait for what lies in store.

Maxwell added: “You only have to look at the stadium, the brand new pitch, new advertising boards. Little things like that do make a difference, it shows the club cares about the fine details.

“The on-the-field stuff obviously looks after itself because the gaffer and his staff are working tirelessly to make sure we’re ready for the first game of the season against Bristol City – and we will be ready.

“It’s going to be an exciting season. The fans are going to be back in which is amazing for not just them, but for the players as well because we thrive off that.

“We’re all looking forward to that first game and what could potentially be a successful season.”