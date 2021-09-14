Blackpool set to meet a familiar face when they play Huddersfield Town tonight

The defender made the surprise move to West Yorkshire just four days after helping Blackpool beat Lincoln City in the League One play-off final at Wembley last season.

It brought an end to a four-year spell at Bloomfield Road, where the right-back made 165 appearances, scoring four times.

Turton, who came off the bench for Huddersfield during their 2-1 defeat to Stoke City on Saturday, has made eight appearances for the Terriers so far this season.

Ollie Turton celebrates promotion with Jordan Gabriel before leaving Blackpool four days later

“I come across a lot of players I’ve coached before,” Critchley said.

“On Saturday against Fulham, unfortunately – or fortunately, should I say – I didn’t come across Harry Wilson, but he would have been another one.

“There was Danny Ballard against Millwall, Dominic Solanke against Bournemouth. There seems to be players in every team that I’ve coached or been lucky enough to spend some time with.

“Ollie will be no different. I’ve known him since he was nine or 10 years of age at Crewe.

“He was fantastic for me last season and it will be really good to see him, but hopefully he’s not too happy come the end of the game.”

Turton already knew he was leaving Bloomfield Road prior to the play-off final in May.

His game got off to a nightmare start, scoring an own goal inside the first 50 seconds, but he settled himself and produced a magnificent display to help Critchley’s side get over the line.

“Ollie is so consistent in how he performs, he’s ultra-reliable with his character. That’s his best quality,” Critchley added.

“I’ve got nothing but praise for him, and when I knew I was taking over, Ollie was someone I wanted to keep at the club and build the team around – and he was brilliant for us last season, absolutely brilliant.

“It’s every player’s right to find another club at some point if they want to and Ollie took that decision.

“I spoke to him when he made that decision and I wished him all the best. I certainly do wish him all the best, just not against us.”

The Seasiders take on Huddersfield tonight, looking to make it back-to-back wins in the Championship after claiming their first three points of the season on Saturday.

Their opponents sit ninth after their first six games.