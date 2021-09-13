Neil Critchley keeping a close eye on Blackpool's players out on loan at MK Dons, Oxford United and Bamber Bridge

Ethan Robson scored his first goal of the season on Saturday to help MK Dons beat Portsmouth 2-1 at Stadium:MK.

The 24-year-old has started every league game for MK so far this season.

Elsewhere, Jordan Thorniely has also been an ever-present so far under Karl Robinson at Oxford United, making eight appearances altogether in league and cup.

Dropping down into non-league, Ewan Bange has been in prolific form for Bamber Bridge, scoring eight goals in as many games.

His youth-team partner Rob Apter has also caught the eye and scored twice in Saturday’s 4-2 win at Scarborough.

“I’m really happy with their progress,” Critchley told The Gazette.

“Unfortunately I’ve not been able to see the boys yet but I will do.

“I’m in regular contact with Jamie Milligan and John Hills at Bamber Bridge and they’re delighted with the way the boys are going.

“They had a great result against Scarborough at the weekend and Bangey has eight in eight now and Rob has scored a couple of really good goals. On Saturday, I saw both goals and his second one was magnificent.

“It’s great for them to be playing senior men’s football because it’s the next stage of their development if you like and they’re doing really well, so I’m pleased for them.

“Ethan is playing in a good team who have started well and he scored on Saturday, and Jordan is playing in a good team at Oxford.

“That’s important for our players so I’m really pleased, because they’re all great professionals and good people.

“They’re at different stages, obviously. The two kids are making their way, while Ethan and Jordan were brilliant for me last season and they wanted to go and play on a regular basis, which was the right thing for them to do.

“We shall keep in contact with them and we shall keep watching them, because they’re still contracted to us.”