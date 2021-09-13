Ryan Wintle reflects on his impressive Blackpool debut after a hectic few months with Cardiff City and Crewe

The midfielder made his first appearance in tangerine since signing on loan from Cardiff City during the final days of the transfer window.

The 24-year-old produced an excellent display alongside Kevin Stewart in the centre of the park, the pair playing an instrumental role in Pool’s 1-0 win - their first league victory of the campaign.

“I’m very happy to get the three points on debut and I thought to a man we were brilliant,” Wintle said.

“Before the game people will have been thinking ‘Fulham are top of the league, so they’ll go there and get the three points’.

“But like the gaffer said before the game, no side comes here and takes anything off us without a fight. Thankfully we won the game.

“The crowd certainly played their part because they were brilliant. When they’re all bouncing around and singing it gives you that extra boost sometimes when you have tired legs.

Wintle was in impressive form on his Blackpool debut on Saturday

“I thought I played alright, although I may be had some tired legs towards the end but I did my job well and defensively we were very good as a team.

“Every player that comes into the team wants to make an impact and thankfully I’ve come into the team and started.

“We’ve got a good squad here, everyone knows their role and we stuck together to get the three points.”

It’s been a bizarre few months for Wintle, who only joined Cardiff at the end of June.

The midfielder made the move to the Welsh capital having been out of contract at Crewe Alexandra, where he’d been playing his football since 2015.

But Wintle found himself down the pecking order at Cardiff and Bluebirds boss Mick McCarthy was happy to sanction a loan move to ensure the midfielder got regular football under his belt.

“It’s been brilliant here so far.. All of the lads have welcomed me and I’m happy to be here,” Wintle said.

“When we deliver performances like we did on Saturday, you can’t not enjoy it.

“I had a couple of weeks on the training pitch during the international break where I was able to get to know everybody and their style of play, which is different to where I’ve come from.

“I feel like I’ve settled in now and hopefully I’ll just get more games.

“It’s been a busy turnaround for me these last few months, travelling up and down the country but it is what it is and that’s football sometimes.

“You just have to get your head around it and allow your football to do the talking.”