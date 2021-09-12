Marvin Ekpiteta was a colossus at the back for Blackpool

'He was simply a colossus': Defender stars as brilliant Blackpool beat Fulham to claim first league win of the season

Josh Bowler’s superb solo goal handed Blackpool their first league win of the season yesterday against promotion favourites Fulham.

By Matt Scrafton
Sunday, 12th September 2021, 7:00 am

Here's how Pool's players rated in the 1-0 win...

1. Chris Maxwell - 8/10

Made a couple of important stops, one in particular from Mitrovic which was heading for the bottom corner. Big clean sheet.

Photo Sales

2. Jordan Gabriel - 8/10

A perfect second debut. Steady as a rock defensively and got forward well. Straight over to the fans at the final whistle.

Photo Sales

3. MAN OF THE MATCH: Marvin Ekpiteta - 9/10

Outstanding from start to finish. Lost count of the number of times he won vital headers. Barely gave Mitrovic a sniff. Absolute colossus.

Photo Sales

4. Richard Keogh - 8/10

Probably his best display in tangerine to date. Unflustered throughout and mopped up well against Fulham’s dangerous forward line.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4