'He was simply a colossus': Defender stars as brilliant Blackpool beat Fulham to claim first league win of the season

Here's how Pool's players rated in the 1-0 win...
1. Chris Maxwell - 8/10
Made a couple of important stops, one in particular from Mitrovic which was heading for the bottom corner. Big clean sheet.
2. Jordan Gabriel - 8/10
A perfect second debut. Steady as a rock defensively and got forward well. Straight over to the fans at the final whistle.
3. MAN OF THE MATCH: Marvin Ekpiteta - 9/10
Outstanding from start to finish. Lost count of the number of times he won vital headers. Barely gave Mitrovic a sniff. Absolute colossus.
4. Richard Keogh - 8/10
Probably his best display in tangerine to date. Unflustered throughout and mopped up well against Fulham’s dangerous forward line.