Blackpool set for timely cash boost as Birmingham City, Sheffield United and Sunderland sell out away allocations
Blackpool look set to receive a timely cash boost over the next few weeks with some bumper gates at Bloomfield Road.
The Seasiders’ next three home games will all be played in front of sold out away ends, starting with Birmingham City this weekend.
John Eustace’s side will be backed by 3,469 Blues fans as the two sides resume their Championship campaign after a month-long break due to the World Cup.
After back-to-back away games at Cardiff City and Hull City, the latter coming on Boxing Day, Michael Appleton’s men then return to home comforts on Saturday, December 29 when they host high-flying Sheffield United.
Despite the game being televised live on Sky Sports with a late kick-off of 8.15pm, the South Yorkshire outfit will still have 3,474 fans cheering them on from the East Stand.
As the home side, the Seasiders will pocket £100,000 for the game being televised, while the Blades will be paid £10,000.
The following Sunday, Pool will then play host to another of the division’s bigger clubs as Sunderland make the trip to the Fylde coast on New Year’s Day.
Issuing an update this afternoon, the Black Cats revealed their allocation of “over 3,400” has now sold out.
This type of allocation is only reserved for big followings, such as Middlesbrough’s before the World Cup, with most sides usually only given half of the away end.
But Birmingham, Sheffield United and Sunderland will all pack out the majority of the East Stand over the coming weeks, helping fill Blackpool’s coffers ahead of the January transfer window.