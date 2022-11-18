Tired of scrolling through social media to find out what’s going on at Bloomfield Road? Well our new Blackpool FC newsletter will cut through the noise and deliver the Seasiders latest straight to your email inbox.

We’ll be sending it out at least twice a week starting on Friday, December 9, the day before the Seasiders return to action after the World Cup against Birmingham.

It’s completely free and only requires a simple sign-up to ensure you’re getting Seasiders news delivered to you at your convenience.

We're launching a new Blackpool FC newsletter

We’ll have all the usual array of content - from match action and reaction to analysis and comment - led by our Blackpool reporter Matt Scrafton.

The newsletter adds to all the other ways you can follow the Seasiders with us, be it on our website, Twitter or Facebook.

How to sign up for our Blackpool FC newsletter

It couldn’t be easier really. Head to the newsletter section of our website and tick the box for ‘Blackpool FC’ and enter your email address so we know where to send it.

Advertisement Hide Ad