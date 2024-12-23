Blackpool set for Christmas boost with key figures close to returning ahead of Wrexham and Birmingham City trips
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Seasiders will be hoping for a boost to their squad ahead of their Boxing Day trip to Wrexham and their game away to Birmingham City on December 29.
Injuries in key areas have plagued Steve Bruce’s side at various points in the last few months, but have been boosted by certain individuals returning in recent weeks.
Further players are expected back in the near future, including CJ Hamilton who has struggled with a thigh issue in recent times.
“We’ve got two or three coming back who have obviously been out for a long time,” said Bruce.
“We’ll see where we are next week, but it looks as if we’re nearly getting there - especially someone like CJ (Hamilton) on an afternoon like today (against Stevenage).
“In wide areas we’ve only really got CJ and Rob Apter who are natural wide players so it’ll be good to see him back.
“We hope he could play. He’s a naturally fit lad but he hasn’t played for the best of two months. It’s a big call, but we hope he can take part in something.
“Sonny Carey looks as if he’s alright, and Andy (Lyons) looks okay-ish - he’s just joining in. Big Elkan (Baggott) is the other one.
“They haven’t played a lot, which is a big problem, so we’ll have to be clever.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.