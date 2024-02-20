Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens has reflected on Blackpool's EFL Trophy wins. The O's boss played for the Seasiders and won three trophies. (Image: Getty Images)

Blackpool are in EFL Trophy action tonight as they host Peterborough United at Bloomfield Road in the semi-finals.

The Seasiders beat the Posh 2-1 in League One at the weekend and will hope to match their performance in front of their home supporters tonight. Blackpool are just one game away from a Wembley final, and should they win then they would be booking their first visit to the home of English football in six years.

In anticipation of the match, here's the latest news stories involving Blackpool and their league rivals.

Rival boss: Blackpool are a 'tremendous club'

One of Blackpool's EFL Trophy winning captains has reflected on winning the competition with the Seasiders.

Richie Wellens was a player at Bloomfield Road from 2000 to 2005 and was a two-time winner in 2002 and 2004. Under the stewardship of Steve McMahon, he was part of the side that won 4-1 at the Millennium Stadium.

In an interview with the EFL, he said: ““My memory of both games is pulling up at the Millennium Stadium – because Wembley was being re-built – and it was just a sea of orange. Whenever Blackpool make a Final, it’s just a sea of orange.

"Blackpool is a tremendous Football Club and when you’re getting to Finals, you should be winning them and we did. We were favourites for both games. Cambridge were a League Two team and it was a pretty comfortable day in terms of Finals. We didn’t have any major concerns and we were never chasing the game."

Two years later, he was the captain in the absence of Simon Grayson, but in a nice gesture, the pair would lift the trophy together. In the second final, Blackpool beat Southend United.

“In the first year, we got that promotion and then the next few years, we won the EFL Trophy twice,” Wellens added. “A lot of players will play for 10 or 15 years and never get that opportunity, so at that time, we were pretty lucky.

“Once you’ve tasted that success and held silverware, any player would tell you that as soon as you finish the day, you’re thinking, ‘when can the next one come?’ For some people, it’s not quick in coming unless you’re a Manchester City or a Liverpool nowadays.

“The EFL Trophy is a difficult trophy to win but it set myself on the right path in terms of having that winning mentality and a hunger for trophies.”

Bolton injury update

One of Bolton's players might have to wear a protective headband ahead of their meeting on Saturday. Jack Iredale suffered a gory injury against Charlton Athletic on Saturday, tearing his ear significantly and he would later need the attention of a plastic surgeon and several stitches.

Elsewhere in the Bolton camp, Ricardo Santos is expected to be available for the weekend. Dion Charles is likely to miss out but could return next Tuesday whilst Randell Williams is to return to training next week after sustaining a hamstring injury. Goalkeeper Nathan Baxter has been nursing a wrist injury and they should have more information from the medical staff when the cast is removed.

Derby County sign £17m striker

Derby County have completed the signing of former Crystal Palace and Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle. The Rams have received EFL approval to sign the forward who has penned a deal until the end of the season after being released by Stoke City.