League One is weird and wonderful with a variety of teams playing at different kinds of stadiums.

Blackpool's Bloomfield Road 14-years ago was hosting Premier League football and it witnessed some big results. They beat six-time Champions League winners Liverpool there in January 2011, as well as Spurs during their time in the top-flight.

Just up the road you've got Fleetwood Town's Highbury Stadium which has seen a lot of development from their rise through the non-league to the third tier of English football.

Pompey's home of Fratton Park saw European football during the late 2000s, and they witnessed the likes of Kaka and Ronaldinho grace the pitch when they played in the UEFA Cup. Bolton Wanderers Reebok Stadium as it was called then held European football too with Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid playing there in 2008. Not many would have predicted that over a decade later it'd be playing to host to matches in League Two.

When it comes to your own stadium, fans are quick to defend it unless they're crying out for re-development or believe their current ground is outdated. Home supporters are ultimately the ones that matter as clubs are trying to build a fan base, but you'll also have away fans giving their say on the stadium if they haven't visited it before.

Supporters are the end of the season will then judge their favourite away days and say which ground's they enjoyed the most. It could be down to how their team played or the venue itself and the hospitality received.

It does beg questions such as which League One stadium is the best? Which is the worst? Thankfully you might have your answer.

These kinds of questions are subjective but The Blackpool Gazette has used Google review ratings to compile a table of League One stadiums, ranked from best to worst. Anyone with a Google account can cast an opinion on the venues, and whilst most can be genuine, others can be supporters just trying to get one over their rivals. Nevertheless, this is how the ground's are ranked from those who have went to these stadiums.