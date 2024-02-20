The 2023/24 winter transfer window has been shut for the little under three weeks now but League One clubs are still doing some business.

Teams had a month to recruit players to help with their respective goals for the season. It was a fairly slow window and we only saw a flurry of activity towards the end of January and the beginning of February.

Blackpool were one of the most proactive teams and they regard their best piece of business as keeping Jordan Rhodes. The 34-year-old is on loan from Huddersfield Town and they had the option to recall him but instead allowed him to stay at his loan club. Rhodes with his 15 goals and three assists in 25 games has been vital to Neil Critchley's side, and so they were happy.

Hayden Coulson, a defender who arrived on loan from Middlesbrough was their first piece of business. Ryan Finnigan arrived a day before the window shut from Southampton for an undisclosed fee after playing the first half of the campaign at Shrewsbury Town. As for the Deadline Day business, centre-back Dan Sassi moved from Burnley for an undisclosed fee along with George Byers who made a loan move from Sheffield Wednesday.

In terms of outgoings Doug Tharme, Kenny Dougall, Tashan Oakley-Boothe and Owen Dale were allowed to leave for undisclosed fees, whilst in Oakley-Boothe's case he was let go for free. Rob Apter - out of contract in the summer at the time - signed a new contract before returning to Tranmere Rovers for the rest of the campaign.

Elsewhere in the division, there were some big money moves such as Aaron Collins joining Bolton Wanderers from Bristol Rovers for just under £1m. Josh Earl swapped Fleetwood Town for Barnsley and Conor Coventry left West Ham to move across London to Charlton Athletic. Despite the window being shut, Derby County this week announced the signing of former Crystal Palace and Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle who was signed on a free transfer after leaving Stoke City.