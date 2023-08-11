Blackpool head to Exeter City on Saturday as they look to keep their impressive start to the new 2023/24 season going. The Seasiders kick-started the campaign with a 2-0 home win over Burton Albion last weekend.

They then won by the same scoreline at Pride Park last time out to see off fellow League One outfit Derby County in the first round of the Carabao Cup. Neil Critchley’s side take on a Grecians outfit who have also won their opening two matches in all competitions.

Here is a look at how Blackpool could line up this weekend with a few selection decisions to make....

Dan Grimshaw The number one sat out of the Derby cup clash.

Callum Connolly His versatility makes him a useful option.

Oliver Casey The centre-back started against the Rams.

Marvin Ekpiteta He has been with the Seasiders since 2020.

James Husband The 29-year-old has made 133 appearances in all competitions for the club to date.

Ollie Norburn He joined the Tangerines over the summer.

Albie Morgan The midfielder arrived from Charlton Athletic following Blackpool's relegation.

Sonny Carey He has been given the number 10 shirt this term.

