Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 11th Aug 2023, 13:00 BST

Blackpool head to Exeter City on Saturday as they look to keep their impressive start to the new 2023/24 season going. The Seasiders kick-started the campaign with a 2-0 home win over Burton Albion last weekend.

They then won by the same scoreline at Pride Park last time out to see off fellow League One outfit Derby County in the first round of the Carabao Cup. Neil Critchley’s side take on a Grecians outfit who have also won their opening two matches in all competitions.

Here is a look at how Blackpool could line up this weekend with a few selection decisions to make....

The number one sat out of the Derby cup clash.

1. Dan Grimshaw

The number one sat out of the Derby cup clash.

His versatility makes him a useful option.

2. Callum Connolly

His versatility makes him a useful option.

The centre-back started against the Rams.

3. Oliver Casey

The centre-back started against the Rams.

He has been with the Seasiders since 2020.

4. Marvin Ekpiteta

He has been with the Seasiders since 2020.

The 29-year-old has made 133 appearances in all competitions for the club to date.

5. James Husband

The 29-year-old has made 133 appearances in all competitions for the club to date.

He joined the Tangerines over the summer.

6. Ollie Norburn

He joined the Tangerines over the summer.

The midfielder arrived from Charlton Athletic following Blackpool's relegation.

7. Albie Morgan

The midfielder arrived from Charlton Athletic following Blackpool’s relegation.

He has been given the number 10 shirt this term.

8. Sonny Carey

He has been given the number 10 shirt this term.

