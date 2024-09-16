Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Sheffield Wednesday: Eight changes for EFL Cup tie

Dominic Ballard and Lee Evans are both doubtful for the fixture after picking up problems in the 2-1 victory over Exeter City at the weekend, while Ollie Norburn is set to spend the next month on the sidelines, alongside Ipswich Town loanee Elkan Baggott.

Even without the injuries, Seasiders boss Steve Bruce has stated he’s keen to make a number of changes to get to know his squad better after taking over the role at Bloomfield Road just under a fortnight ago.

Prior to the 63-year-old’s appointment, Blackpool’s only wins had come in cup competitions, including victories over Burton Albion and Blackburn Rovers to help them progress to this stage.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench to take on the Owls:

1 . Richard O'Donnell Richard O'Donnell, who was Blackpool's cup keeper last season, is set to be given a chance in between the sticks for the first time under Bruce. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

2 . Jordan Gabriel Jordan Gabriel could be one of the players to retain their place from Saturday's victory over Exeter City. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

3 . Matthew Pennington Matthew Pennington has endured a tough time so far this season, but did score a brace in the 4-0 victory over Burton Albion in the first round of the EFL Cup. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

4 . Olly Casey Olly Casey is another player who retain his spot from the weekend. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

5 . Zac Ashworth Zac Ashworth was on international duty with Wales U21s last week, and Tuesday's game could be his first outing under Bruce. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales