Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Sheffield Wednesday: Eight changes for EFL Cup tie

By Amos Wynn
Published 16th Sep 2024, 16:00 GMT
Blackpool could be thin on numbers when they take on Sheffield Wednesday in the third round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.

Dominic Ballard and Lee Evans are both doubtful for the fixture after picking up problems in the 2-1 victory over Exeter City at the weekend, while Ollie Norburn is set to spend the next month on the sidelines, alongside Ipswich Town loanee Elkan Baggott.

Even without the injuries, Seasiders boss Steve Bruce has stated he’s keen to make a number of changes to get to know his squad better after taking over the role at Bloomfield Road just under a fortnight ago.

Prior to the 63-year-old’s appointment, Blackpool’s only wins had come in cup competitions, including victories over Burton Albion and Blackburn Rovers to help them progress to this stage.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench to take on the Owls:

Richard O'Donnell, who was Blackpool's cup keeper last season, is set to be given a chance in between the sticks for the first time under Bruce.

1. Richard O'Donnell

Richard O'Donnell, who was Blackpool's cup keeper last season, is set to be given a chance in between the sticks for the first time under Bruce. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Jordan Gabriel could be one of the players to retain their place from Saturday's victory over Exeter City.

2. Jordan Gabriel

Jordan Gabriel could be one of the players to retain their place from Saturday's victory over Exeter City. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Matthew Pennington has endured a tough time so far this season, but did score a brace in the 4-0 victory over Burton Albion in the first round of the EFL Cup.

3. Matthew Pennington

Matthew Pennington has endured a tough time so far this season, but did score a brace in the 4-0 victory over Burton Albion in the first round of the EFL Cup. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Olly Casey is another player who retain his spot from the weekend.

4. Olly Casey

Olly Casey is another player who retain his spot from the weekend. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Zac Ashworth was on international duty with Wales U21s last week, and Tuesday's game could be his first outing under Bruce.

5. Zac Ashworth

Zac Ashworth was on international duty with Wales U21s last week, and Tuesday's game could be his first outing under Bruce. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Rob Apter has impressed in his previous two EFL Cup outings, and can be a real threat on the right for the Seasiders.

6. Rob Apter

Rob Apter has impressed in his previous two EFL Cup outings, and can be a real threat on the right for the Seasiders. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolSheffield WednesdaySteve BruceLee EvansIpswich Town
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice