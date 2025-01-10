Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Cambridge United: One change from Wycombe Wanderers draw

By Amos Wynn
Published 10th Jan 2025, 16:00 GMT
Blackpool are due to take on Cambridge United at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon.

If the fixture can beat the freezing conditions and go ahead, then the Seasiders will be looking for a major improvement to their home form.

With only two league wins on the Fylde Coast this season, with the last coming back in September, it is something that has become a major headache for Steve Bruce and his side.

Some of Blackpool’s recent away displays do provide reasons to be optimistic that they can turn things around. Last week a late equaliser from Kyle Joseph secured a 1-1 draw away to high flyers Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench to take on Cambridge:

Harry Tyrer's performances in goal have improved in recent weeks, and he looks set to remain as Blackpool's first-choice for the remainder of the season.

Odel Offiah has cemented his place at right back for the Seasiders throughout the last month, after initially playing in a central role following his loan move from Brighton.

Offiah's move to fullback has mainy been down to Matthew Pennington's impressive form after regaining his place in the starting XI.

Olly Casey has been the standout figure for Blackpool this season with a number of strong performances in the heart of Steve Bruce's defence.

James Husband has been subbed off in the second half of the Seasiders' last two games.

Rob Apter has been kept quiet in recent times, but was able to produce a moment of quality in Blackpool's last home game against Shrewsbury Town on New Year's Day.

