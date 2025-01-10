Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Cambridge United: One change from Wycombe Wanderers draw

If the fixture can beat the freezing conditions and go ahead, then the Seasiders will be looking for a major improvement to their home form.
With only two league wins on the Fylde Coast this season, with the last coming back in September, it is something that has become a major headache for Steve Bruce and his side.
Some of Blackpool’s recent away displays do provide reasons to be optimistic that they can turn things around. Last week a late equaliser from Kyle Joseph secured a 1-1 draw away to high flyers Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.
Here’s our predicted XI and bench to take on Cambridge:
1. Harry Tyrer
Harry Tyrer's performances in goal have improved in recent weeks, and he looks set to remain as Blackpool's first-choice for the remainder of the season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. Odel Offiah
Odel Offiah has cemented his place at right back for the Seasiders throughout the last month, after initially playing in a central role following his loan move from Brighton. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
3. Matthew Pennington
Offiah's move to fullback has mainy been down to Matthew Pennington's impressive form after regaining his place in the starting XI. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. Olly Casey
Olly Casey has been the standout figure for Blackpool this season with a number of strong performances in the heart of Steve Bruce's defence. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. James Husband
James Husband has been subbed off in the second half of the Seasiders' last two games. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
6. Rob Apter
Rob Apter has been kept quiet in recent times, but was able to produce a moment of quality in Blackpool's last home game against Shrewsbury Town on New Year's Day. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob
