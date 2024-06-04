Rob Apter (right) will play against his former club Tranmere Rovers in pre-season. Andrew Kearns/CameraSport

Two more dates have been added to Blackpool’s pre-season schedule.

The Seasiders will travel to Prunton Park on Tuesday, July 30 and to the Mornflake Stadium on Saturday 3 August at 3pm in what is two of four confirmed fixtures for this summer.

It was already announced in mid-May that Blackpool's first-team would head to local rivals AFC Fylde on Friday, July 12. Neil Critchley's side will also host Championship opposition as Sunderland come in to town on Saturday, July 27.

The addition of the Tranmere Rovers fixture will see Rob Apter line up against his former side. Apter was crowned the League Two Young Player of the Year at the EFL Awards in April after scoring 12 goals in 37 games. He recently made his Scotland under-21s debut and is under contract with Blackpool until the summer of 2027.

Crewe Alexandra of Critchley’s former clubs and it has been a happy hunting ground for him having signed players who have played for the Alex before. The 45-year-old became a coach at Crewe after retiring at just 24 and was a joint director of the club's academy at one point in time.

Players have just over three weeks until they have to return back to base for pre-season training. A fortnight of testing and training which begins on Thursday, June 27 will take place before they return to the football pitch with a pre-season opener against AFC Fylde. A trip to Andalusia for a warm weather training camp in Southern Spain will take place and details will be announced by the club as soon as possible.

A young Blackpool side will begin their pre-season preparations by playing non-league AFC Blackpool on Saturday, July 6 at their The Mechanics home on Jepson Way.