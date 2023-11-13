Former Barnsley and Norwich winger Josh Martin has signed for Portsmouth

Blackpool rivals Portsmouth have raided the free-agents market and added to their ranks ahead of the Seasiders’ visit to Fratton Park later this month.

The south-coast side, who currently sit top of the League One table, have signed former Norwich and Barnsley winger Josh Martin on a short-term deal.

The 22-year-old has put pen to paper on a contract until mid-January following a period training with the club that stretches back until the end of September.

It’s likely the wide man will be in contention to feature for Pompey in their next game, which is against Neil Critchley’s side at Fratton Park on Saturday, November 25. The Blues have no games over the next 11 days due to the international break, giving them plenty of time to get Martin up to speed on their tactics for the Blackpool fixture.

Of course, Critchley & Co have plenty to other matches to focus on before their latest trip south, with Morecambe travelling to Bloomfield Road in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, the Seasiders are involved in one of only two outstandings games to be played in League One on Satruday, when Shrewsbury make their way to the north west.

Portsmouth have turned to Martin’s services after learning that on-loan Chelsea attacking midfielder Tino Anjorin is out for up to eight weeks with a hamstring injury. John Mousinho’s side are also having to cope without former Wigan winger Anthony Scully, who suffered a knee injury back in August and is expected to be out until the new year.

The Blues were handed another huge blow last week after learning that star defender Regan Poole is out for the season after he suffered an ACL injury against Chesterfield in the FA Cup.

Explaining his decision to dip into the free-agents market, Mousinho said: ‘He (Martin) has done really well during his time with us and we know what qualities he can bring. We’ve had such a strong squad in that time, but circumstances have obviously changed with the injury to Tino Anjorin and we felt this was the right thing to do. ‘Josh is an excellent player and actually had a couple of other options, but we’re delighted that he’s chosen to sign with us.