George Thomason was released by Blackpool as a 16-year-old - eight years after joining the club's academy

Former Blackpool youngster George Thomason celebrates his winner against the Seasiders

George Thomason has revealed he was getting ‘grief’ from some of his Blackpool-supporting mates prior to Saturday’s game at Bolton.

The former Seasiders youngster said his pals were begging him not to score at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, which played host to 4,171 Tangerines fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet those words clearly fell on deaf ears as the 22-year-old fired home Wanderers’ winner from the edge of the box in the 74th minute to inflict defeat on Neil Critchley’s side.

Understandably, the goal sent the home fans into raptures as they made it six wins on the trot for Ian Evatt. Thomason, who was released by Blackpool as a 16-year-old, clearly enjoyed the moment, too. And, afterwards, the midfielder said it was the best goal he has scored in his career to date - irrespective of his mates in the away end.

Thomason, who initially joined Blackpool as a eight-year-old, told theboltonnews.co.uk: ‘I was there (at Blackpool) for a long time and my upbringing in academy football was at Blackpool but that was five or six years ago now.

‘I had some friends in the away end giving me a bit of grief and they were saying “we wish you the best but don’t bother scoring”. But, honestly, football tells stories sometimes and today I had a little look to the stands and just thought “this is a little part of my story”. It is just great to be a part of it all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I was around the edge of the box and it (the ball) was teed-up nicely to be struck first time. And sometimes when it comes off your boot like that you know you have struck it well, and so long as it has hit the target it has a chance. Thankfully, it hit the back of the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It was a great feeling and I looked to my left and I think Cam (Jerome), Dan (Nlundulu) and Carlos (Mendes Gomes) were sprinting down the pitch from the corner flag, I was absolutely buzzing. It is the best goal I have scored in my career so far and the fact it settled the game probably makes it feel so much better.’

After eight years at Blackpool where he was used as a left-back, Thomason signed for North West Counties Football League side Longridge Town, where he was spotted by former Bolton boss Keith Hill.