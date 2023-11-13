Blackpool's big day out at Bolton Wanderers didn't go as planned but there was exceptional level of support in Greater Manchester.

Blackpool's long winless run at Bolton Wanderers goes on after a 1-0 defeat on Saturday.

Former Tangerines academy youth product George Thomason scored the only goal of the game as the Trotters won 1-0 at the Toughsheet Community Stadium. Blackpool's last win at Bolton came 37-years ago, and the defeat is a frustrating one. Bolton with the victory remained in third but went level with Oxford United, whilst Blackpool are three points off of the play-offs ahead of the latest November international break.

More than 4,000 fans went on Saturday, and it is confirmed to be the second largest following of the season. Newly promoted Carlisle United took 300 more to Bolton, which is a sizeable amount of their home support, but Blackpool's following is still a respectable one, and it will be hard to beat that. Blackpool have taken some big followings recently, and sold out their allocation at local rivals Fleetwood Town. When Blackpool face Wigan Athletic they should take a good number too, and there are other teams that are nearby that the Tangerines still need to travel too.

Back to the game, and well flick through to see if you can spot yourself amongst the photos from the photographer Dave Howarth who attended the game. They include fans paying their respect during the minutes silence on Remembrance Day, as well as supporters proudly displaying their flags.

We'll be at Bloomfield Road tomorrow for Blackpool's EFL Trophy match with Morecambe, and if you're lucky you could feature in our fan gallery then if you can't see yourself in this one.

