Blackpool's opponents Portsmouth could be without up to 11 players for their League One clash at Bloomfield Road this weekend.

The Seasiders face their toughest test as they take on the league leaders who are on a nine game unbeaten run. John Mousinho's side have a six-point lead over nearest placed Derby County and that is despite his side losing several players due to injury.

Portsmouth last week had to dip their toe in to the free agent market and sign Lee Evans following a spate of injuries in the centre midfield area. Evans, a four-time Wales international was released by Ipswich Town on February 4.

The 29-year-old joined last week but was not included in the match-day squad in their 2-1 win over Oxford United last week as he himself is recovering from a knee injury. Evans has been in training all week with modified sessions on Tuesday, and it has been suggested that his debut will come against Peterborough United, rather than this weekend.

Pompey's midfield options are limited due to long-term injuries to Alex Robertson, Ben Stevenson, Joe Morrell and Tom Lowery. Last week, Pompey had Marlon Pack and Myles Peart-Harris as their two holding midfielders whilst Callum Lang played a supporting role to Colby Bishop. Owen Moxon was signed from Carlisle United and replaced Peart-Harris, and so they cannot afford to lose any more players in the central or attacking midfield areas.

On-loan Manchester City midfielder suffered a serious hamstring tear back in January. He has returned to his parent club for treatment and his campaign is likely to be over.

Fellow loanee Tino Anjorin who is being borrowed from Chelsea has been out since November after suffering a serious hamstring injury. He has been rehabilitating with his parent club but could soon return to Hamsphire for the end of season run-in.

Joe Morrell suffered a serious knee injury against Oxford United back in February, and his campaign is all but over. He is to miss Wales' crucial EURO 2024 play-off with Finland and potentially Estonia or Poland later this month.

Out of favour midfielder Ben Stevenson damaged his Lateral collateral ligament (LCL) in his knee and has been out for over a month. The 26-year-old joined from Forest Green Rovers but has been limited to just 10 appearances this season and three of those have come as a substitute.

Tom Lowery missed half of the season by suffering a torn meniscus in his knee which required surgery and he wouldn't return until January. He pulled up with a hamstring injury in mid-February and is expected to be out for several weeks. Northern Ireland international Terry Devlin meanwhile damaged his shoulder and required surgery, putting him on the shelf for a couple of months.

In the defensive area there have also been several serious injuries, including an ACL injury that Josh Dockerill suffered in pre-season. He was joined in the treatment room by Wales international Regan Poole after suffering an ACL tear in an FA Cup defeat to Chesterfield. Tom McIntyre joined for a nominal fee from Reading in the January transfer window but broke his ankle on his debut against Northampton Town, and is expected to miss the rest of the campaign.