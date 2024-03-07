Will they, won't they - it's the play-off conundrum Blackpool fans have been wrestling the majority of the season.

For every 4-0 win at Portsmouth, 1-0 victory at Barnsley and 4-1 triumph over Reading, there's god-awful loses against the likes of Burton, Northampton and Cheltenham to dampen hopes and lower expectations

And that's despite a Blackpool squad boosting quality in every department that would make opponents green with envy.

So with 10 games of the current season remaining, and Neil Critchley's side lying eighth in the table - four points off the top six - are those players going to step up and make the climax to the campaign an interesting one for the Bloomfield faithful?

Well, some already are according to the stattos at WhoScored.com. They've been crunching the numbers - using 200 raw statistics weighted according to their influence in the game and arriving at a rating.

There's Blackpool players in the top 20, now we just need the rest to raise their games for the run-in.