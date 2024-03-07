'It's been the right thing:' Blackpool boss stands by decision to send youngster back out on loan as good form continues

Rob Apter (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

The 21-year-old scored his eighth League Two goal of the season on Saturday afternoon as Nigel Adkins’ side claimed a 1-0 victory over Sutton United.

Apter signed a contract extension at Bloomfield Road until 2027 back in January, before being sent back out to Prenton Park, where he had spent the first half of the campaign.

Seasiders boss Neil Critchley remains pleased with the decision to loan the attacker back out to the Birkenhead outfit, stating: "It was about doing the right thing for the player, we believe Rob going and playing every single week was something we weren’t quite ready to offer him.

"He’s gone there and he’s contributing every week, and doing well, so it’s been the right thing for him and he’s benefitted from it. Hopefully in the future it’ll be us benefitting from the experience he’s having now.