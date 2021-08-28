Blackpool poised to confirm the signing of Cardiff City midfielder and ex-Crewe man on season-long loan

The 24-year-old is expected to join the Seasiders on a season-long loan, with the deal including a January recall clause.

Wintle only joined Cardiff on a free transfer earlier this summer, making the move to the Welsh capital from Crewe Alexandra.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the central midfielder, who is likely to be a replacement for the injured Grant Ward, currently finds himself down the pecking order with his new club.

Wintle, who was left out of Cardiff’s squad for their 2-1 defeat to Bristol City this lunchtime, has Joe Ralls, Marlon Pack, Will Vaulks and Leandro Bacuna ahead of him.

Speaking earlier today, McCarthy confirmed Wintle’s loan move was imminent.

“He's gone. He's gone on loan to Blackpool,” he told Wales Online.

Wintle (right) in action for Crewe

"That was a difficult one. I brought him with a view for this season but certainly next season.

"Marlon [Pack] and Rallsy [Joe Ralls] have been great, Vaulksy [Will Vaulks] played all but two or three games last year and the emergence of Sam Bowen...

"Ryan has played 160-odd league games, he needs to be playing. He's not yet played in the Championship. So it's a good opportunity for him, with a recall in January, to get some experience playing with Blackpool in the Championship.”

Wintle made 186 appearances across six seasons for Crewe, having made his professional debut at the age of 18.

He's made two starts for Cardiff since making the move, both of these coming in the Carabao Cup. His one and only league appearance came off the bench in the opening day 1-1 draw against Barnsley.

The Championship transfer window closes at 11pm on Tuesday, August 31.

Wintle will become Blackpool's 10th signing of the summer.