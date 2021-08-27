Neil Critchley says Grant Ward will be sorely missed at Blackpool and could force another signing before deadline

The 25-year-old suffered Achilles tendon damage at Bournemouth on Saturday and faces surgery expected to keep him out of action for a significant chunk of the season.

Head coach Critchley said: “Wardy is in consultation with a couple of specialists to arrange it (the surgery). He will have it done sooner rather than later but it will be a lengthy lay-off unfortunately.

Grant Ward in action at Bournemouth where he suffered his Achilles injury

“So all our thoughts are with Wardy because he has been fantastic for us. He’s been outstanding since I walked through the door.

“He’s someone I can trust. He’s a really reliable performer and we will miss him badly.

With Matty Virtue a long-term absentee and Kevin Stewart yet to play this season, Critchley may look to boost his midfield options before Tuesday night’s transfer deadline.

Asked about any ‘irons in the fire’, the Seasiders boss admitted: “Our irons are sitting outside the fire at the moment looking in but we are looking at some areas we need to strengthen.

“Obviously, with the injury to Wardy, that might be an area we need to look at because we might be a bit thin on the ground there, as well as in one or two other areas.”

Critchley vowed Ward will not find himself on the outside at Bloomfield Road over his recovery period and can still play a role as a senior player within the team framework.

He added: “Yes, Wardy can stay involved and we’ve got a really good group. I’m so fortunate to work with such a good set of people and that’s partly why we’ve had the success we have.

“The senior players and the older heads support the younger players every day and that’s a big benefit to me. We have a really good spirit and support each other in the tough moments.

“That’s the environment we try to create at the club, with good people looking after each other all the time, respecting each other and understanding their situations.

“People aren’t afraid of confronting each other but always with the right level of respect. We all try to help each other and that’s the way I like to work.”

While disappointed to lose Ward, Critchley was delighted to welcome back Daniel Gretarsson in Tuesday’s cup tie.

The centre-half, playing his first game since a shoulder injury in April, impressed sufficiently to come into contention for tomorrow’s trip to Millwall.

Critchley told The Gazette: “Dan was great coming through 90 minutes, having played 60 or 65 of a behind-closed-doors match.

“We were disappointed to lose him at a crucial stage of last season but we’re delighted to have him back.

“He has worked incredibly hard and was so diligent during his recovery. For him to complete 90 minutes now is a big plus for us and he comes into contention for Saturday.”