Blackpool have put plans in place for the international break

Blackpool’s promotion to the Championship means the return of international breaks to their schedule.

As a result, each of the next three months will see league fixtures halted for a fortnight while World Cup qualifiers are played.

Those breaks are nothing new to Critchley and his staff, who have devised personalised plans for those Blackpool players who will not be away on international duty.

Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley

The Seasiders’ head coach told The Gazette: “We have planned it and we know what we are doing.

“We are planning it more on a player-by-player basis, certainly for the first week, because for players who have played a lot of minutes, it is a good chance for some rest and recuperation.

“For those who haven’t played so much, it’s a chance to get more training into them.

“I’ve experienced this at Liverpool over six or seven years because we followed the first-team programme in the Under-23s, so international breaks are something I know how to manage.”

Critchley believes the best way to manage the first week of the break is on a player-by-player basis before following a more normal approach in week two.

“I know which players need to do more next week and who needs some rest,” he said.

“I don’t put a blanket over the whole squad and treat them all the same way.

“Training will be a little more individualised next week, then more like normal the following week as we build towards the Fulham game.”

However, Critchley admits the international break is not something he looks forward to.

He acknowledged: “I think the players will be ready for the break but I won’t be because I get bored with no football.

“I’ll keep myself busy and keep abreast of everything that’s going on.

“The players will need a bit of a breather and some who have not been playing as regularly have the chance to do a bit more.

“We will probably have a couple missing on international duty and that’s an opportunity for them.

“The break is a chance to re-evaluate and a real chance to be more flexible in training and prepare for the next game.”