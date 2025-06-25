New reports suggest ex-Blackpool loanee Niall Ennis is close to making a permanent move back to Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool are reportedly in talks with Stoke City over a permanent deal for Niall Ennis.

The striker enjoyed a productive loan spell at Bloomfield Road during the second half of last season, finding the back of the net seven times in total in 19 League One appearances.

Despite the 26-year-old’s strong form in Tangerine, his parent club are still looking to part ways with him as he heads into the final year of his contract at the Bet365 Stadium.

Steve Bruce has previously admitted he would be interested in bringing Ennis back to the Fylde Coast.

Meanwhile, Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic have previously been linked with a move for the Stoke man, but both have since signed other attacking options.

Football Insider report Blackpool are now in advanced talks to get a deal for the forward over the line.

Bruce’s past words on Ennis

Niall Ennis is hugged by Steve Bruce (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Discussing his desire to sign Ennis back in April, Bruce said: “He’s done very well Niall, he’s enjoyed his football here,” he said last month.

“We’re delighted with what he’s done for us, so let’s have conversations and see what we can do.

“The move had done him the world of good and put him back in the spotlight, and he’s scored a few goals for us.

“I’d like to keep him if I could, but we’ll see what happens. We’ve got to be mindful of the fact that he belongs to Stoke, so if there’s a deal to be done, let’s see what we can do.

“I think he’s just enjoying it here, but in the next week or so I’ll have a sit down with him to see what his thoughts are, but Stoke are the ones we’ve got to get back first.”

Ennis’ career

Niall Ennis

The forward started his professional career with Wolves, where he made one senior outing, as well as heading out on loan to Shrewsbury, Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion - where he picked up his first taste of life in League One.

After only appearing once for the Salop, his stint at the Eco-Power Stadium provided him with a real opportunity in the third tier.

In 29 outings for Rovers, he scored six goals and provided four assists in total. His time with Burton wasn’t as positive, and he departed Wolves permanently in 2021, joining Plymouth Argyle - which produced his most fruitful spell in front of goal.

In his first two seasons at Home Park, he scored 10 times and chipped in with five assists in 49 games.

It was Ennis’ third campaign that saw him enjoy his best year to date, with 12 goals and six assists under his belt in 38 League One outings.

Ennis earned himself a move to Blackburn Rovers in 2023, leaving Plymouth with 24 goals and 12 assists in 97 appearances in total across all competitions.

During his singular campaign at Ewood Park, he only managed 13 games, and made the move to Stoke last year, where his struggles have continued.

His only goal during his time at the bet365 Stadium came in the FA Cup back in January, with the former England youth international scoring the winner in extra time in a 2-1 victory away to Sunderland.

