Blackpool out to spoil Luton Town's play-off party in front of the TV cameras

The Hatters know they can secure a spot in the top six with a victory, as long as other results elsewhere go their way.

Nathan Jones’ men currently sit in fourth on 71 points, six ahead of Millwall in seventh.

Luton have only lost four home games in 21 attempts this season, giving Blackpool a mountain to climb if they’re to make it back-to-back wins after their Easter Monday demolition of Birmingham City.

“It’s a tall order, they’re a very tough team to play against, particularly at home,” Critchley said.

“They play a certain way and you know what’s coming your way, but they’re very good at what they do.

“They’ve had an incredible season, what they’ve done is unbelievable really. But they’re nearly there and they will be looking to cement their place in the play-offs, so this will be a big game for them at home to try and get three points.

Neil Critchley's side only have four games of the season left to play

“But when we lost to them at home earlier in the season I didn’t think 3-0 was a fair reflection of the performance at all. But it’s up to us to try and avenge that defeat.

“We know every Championship game, if you’re not there for 90 or 95 minutes it only takes a certain spell in a game - and Luton are very good at doing that because they create momentum in the game and can push you back. But if you don’t compete properly, the game can go away from you.

“Our record on the television has not been great this season, so it’s up to us to try and turn that around.”

The Seasiders have yet to win in front of the TV cameras this season, although they arguably ought to have done in their 1-1 draw against QPR in November.

But having only had four games covered by Sky Sports this term, Critchley isn’t overly concerned by that statistic.

“It’s just entirely coincidental,” he said.

“I didn’t think any of the games we played affected our performance. It was just one of those things.

“For some of those games, we played alright, we just didn’t get what we deserved. But we probably didn’t do well enough in certain aspects of those games either to get something out of them.

“It’s nice to be on the television, hopefully the sun’s out and we can go and pick up three points. If we do, it will be very well earned because we know the type of game we’re going to be facing and how tough it’s going to be.”

In other news, Derby County have sold out their increased allocation for next week’s trip to Bloomfield Road.

The Rams had already sold out their initial ticket allocation of 2,133, leading them to request a further batch.

That wish was granted, with a further 1,182 tickets made available for sale, taking their overall allocation for the game on Saturday, April 30 to 3,315.