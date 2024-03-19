Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool have a big couple of months ahead of them which could change the complexion of the club.

The Seasiders are still in with a chance of reaching the League One play-offs despite their latest set back against Wigan Athletic. They missed the opportunity to move in to the top six after Stevenage’s defeat as Oxford United took full advantage of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool aren't in action this weekend but Stevenage are and they could reclaim their spot back in the top six. It's out of their hands at the minute but with seven games remaining and a crucial double-header against Derby County and Wycombe Wanderers coming up, you can't rule out Neil Critchley's side just yet.

What division the club is playing in next season could have a huge say on the futures of some players. Eight players are out of contract whilst four head back to their respective loan clubs. Each player has a different case for either staying or going. Earlier this season, CJ Hamilton signed a new deal amid interest from the Championship, whilst Olly Casey who already had time to run on his current deal had his stay extended by a couple more years.

Here we take a look at those who are currently set to depart Bloomfield Road and their current situation.

Callum Connolly

Callum Connolly joined the club from Everton in 2021. He had a one year extension to his deal last summer and that is up for renewal again. The 26-year-old has played 32 times this season but has not played the last four matches.

Sonny Carey

Club have an option to extend his stay by a further year.

Marvin Ekpiteta

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Won the Player of the Year award previously. He's had spells out of the team this season but there have been some good moments for him too. It's likely he would stay unless a better offer came.

James Husband

Played a lot of football this term. made 40 appearances, 35 of which in League One. Experience is key in this division and so he should stay.

Shayne Lavery

Perhaps hasn't scored as many goals as he would have liked this season. Jordan Rhodes has kept him out of the side, and he's struggled to score from open play. He might be playing for his future depending on the injury to Jordan Rhodes.

Matty Virtue

Suffered with some injury problems this season. Got two goal contributions in 27 games. Limited to just two league starts though. One to keep an eye on.

Richard O'Donnell

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Played back-up to Dan Grimshaw this season. Neil Critchley's been a big fan of him though. Should stay at the club.

Mackenzie Chapman

He's not made a match day squad since the win away at Bristol Rovers in January. At 21-years-old it might be best if he gets a move where he can play first-team football.

Karamoko Dembele

He's become a fans' favourite since joining on loan from Brest. It's the most he's played in senior football and his time at Bloomfield Road will have been of huge benefit to him. His performances for the Seasiders, however, will have attracted more eyes on to him and you'd expect him to play in the Championship or above next season even if the Seasiders don't get there.

George Byers

Joined on loan from Sheffield Wednesday until the end of the season. Out of favour at Hillsborough and his contract expires in 2024. The 27-year-old could be a free agent in the summer and whatever division they're in, he could be a sound option to have.

Hayden Coulson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joined on loan from Middlesbrough until the end of the season. Made 12 starts for Blackpool so far and is currently the first-choice left-back. His contract at Middlesbrough runs until 2025, and so at least he knows what his future is when he returns to the Riverside Stadium in the summer.

Jordan Rhodes