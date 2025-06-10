Blackpool announced in May that the costs of adult senior tickets will remain unchanged for the 2025-26 League One campaign.
Meanwhile, there has been a reduction for young supporters following last year’s backlash which saw prices sharply increase across Bloomfield Road.
With the early-bird pricing now over, the cheapest adult ticket is currently set at £365 for an adult, which can be purchased in the South West Stand.
But how do Blackpool’s fares compare to the rest of League One?
We’ve taken a look at the cheapest adult season ticket which can be purchased at each third-tier club to work out where the Seasiders’ figures rank.
