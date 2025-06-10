How Blackpool's cheapest adult season ticket compares to League One rivals.How Blackpool's cheapest adult season ticket compares to League One rivals.
How Blackpool’s 2025-26 season-ticket prices compare to League One rivals - including Bolton and Wigan

By Pepe Lacey
Published 10th Jun 2025, 15:00 BST

Blackpool have frozen 2025-26 season ticket prices for Blackpool supporters.

Blackpool announced in May that the costs of adult senior tickets will remain unchanged for the 2025-26 League One campaign.

Meanwhile, there has been a reduction for young supporters following last year’s backlash which saw prices sharply increase across Bloomfield Road.

With the early-bird pricing now over, the cheapest adult ticket is currently set at £365 for an adult, which can be purchased in the South West Stand.

But how do Blackpool’s fares compare to the rest of League One?

We’ve taken a look at the cheapest adult season ticket which can be purchased at each third-tier club to work out where the Seasiders’ figures rank.

Cheapest adult season ticket: £249.

1. Huddersfield Town

Cheapest adult season ticket: £249. | Getty Images

Cheapest adult season ticket: £309.

2. Northampton Town

Cheapest adult season ticket: £309. Photo: Pete Norton

Cheapest adult season ticket: £310.

3. Doncaster Rovers

Cheapest adult season ticket: £310. | Getty Images

Cheapest adult season ticket: £314. (Terrace).

4. Burton Albion

Cheapest adult season ticket: £314. (Terrace). Photo: Clive Mason

Cheapest adult season ticket: £334.

5. Cardiff City

Cheapest adult season ticket: £334. | Getty Images

Cheapest adult season ticket: £359.

6. Bolton Wanderers

Cheapest adult season ticket: £359. | Getty Images

