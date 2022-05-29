Blackpool midfielder earns selection for Australian squad

Kenny Dougall has become the third Blackpool player to be called up by his country after earning selection for the Australian squad.

By Gavin Browne
Sunday, 29th May 2022, 6:00 am

The 29-year-old has been chosen in the Socceroos’ 29-man camp for a double-header in Qatar at the start of June, as they aim to reach a fifth consecutive World Cup later this year.

They face a friendly against Jordan this Wednesday, June 1, before a World Cup play-off against the United Arab Emirates six days later.

Read More

Read More
Blackpool’s second pre-season friendly confirmed ahead of 2022/23 Championship c...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Blackpool's Kenny Dougall is part of a 29-man Australia squad

The winner of that fixture meets Peru on June 13 to decide who claims the final place at the World Cup later this year.

They will take their place in Group D of the competition, which will see them come up against France, Tunisia and Denmark.

Dougall’s selection comes hot on the heels of CJ Hamilton’s call-up to the Republic of Ireland camp, as well as Shayne Lavery’s place in the Northern Ireland squad.

Kenny DougallSocceroosBlackpoolJordanQatar