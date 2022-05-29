Blackpool midfielder earns selection for Australian squad

The 29-year-old has been chosen in the Socceroos’ 29-man camp for a double-header in Qatar at the start of June, as they aim to reach a fifth consecutive World Cup later this year.

They face a friendly against Jordan this Wednesday, June 1, before a World Cup play-off against the United Arab Emirates six days later.

Blackpool's Kenny Dougall is part of a 29-man Australia squad

The winner of that fixture meets Peru on June 13 to decide who claims the final place at the World Cup later this year.

They will take their place in Group D of the competition, which will see them come up against France, Tunisia and Denmark.