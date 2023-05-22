News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Most dangerous driving hotspots in the UK unveiled
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78
Mount Etna eruption: UK travellers warned of delays in Sicily
Who could replace Phillip Schofield after This Morning exit

Blackpool managerial ‘candidate’ set to join backroom staff of Championship side - reports

A rumoured candidate for Blackpool’s head coach vacancy is set to join Norwich City’s coaching team, according to reports.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 22nd May 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Read More
Blackpool face a fight on their hands to keep hold of Jerry Yates as clubs circl...

Narcis Pelach is being lined up to join David Wagner at Carrow, according to the Second Tier podcast.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Daily Mail reported earlier this month the highly-rated 34-year-old had been interviewed for the number one job at Bloomfield Road. But it appears his next move will be to remain as a coach for now.

Most Popular

In an interview last Friday, Norwich’s sporting director Stuart Webber teased an addition to the club’s backroom staff was imminent.

Pelach would join Wagner’s team which currently consists of assistant head coach Christoph Buhler, first-team coach Andrew Hughes and goalkeeping coach Ed Wootten.

Hide Ad

According to the report, Wagner also wanted Terriers goalkeeping coach Paul Clements, but he’s opted to stay put.

Hide Ad

Pelach has previously enjoyed a 17-year spell with Spanish side Girona prior to moving to the John Smith’s Stadium back in 2020.

Pelach worked as assistant to Carlos Corberan during his time at HuddersfieldPelach worked as assistant to Carlos Corberan during his time at Huddersfield
Pelach worked as assistant to Carlos Corberan during his time at Huddersfield

He’s also worked alongside Carlos Corberan at Leeds United for a brief spell as well as working at Premier League champions Manchester City.

Hide Ad

He moved to Huddersfield as an assistant to Corberan but took the decision not to join his compatriot at West Brom and remained in Yorkshire after his resignation last summer, instead assisting Danny Schofield during his short stint in charge.

Pelach has also had brief spells as head coach of Spanish third tier sides UE Figueres and Peralada, as well as serving as Huddersfield interim boss in February before Neil Warnock’s appointment as manager.

Hide Ad

He remained part of Warnock’s coaching team alongside Ronnie Jepson that guided Huddersfield to Championship safety in spectacular fashion against the odds.

Related topics:BlackpoolNorwich CityPaul Clements