Blackpool managerial ‘candidate’ set to join backroom staff of Championship side - reports

Narcis Pelach is being lined up to join David Wagner at Carrow, according to the Second Tier podcast.

The Daily Mail reported earlier this month the highly-rated 34-year-old had been interviewed for the number one job at Bloomfield Road. But it appears his next move will be to remain as a coach for now.

In an interview last Friday, Norwich’s sporting director Stuart Webber teased an addition to the club’s backroom staff was imminent.

Pelach would join Wagner’s team which currently consists of assistant head coach Christoph Buhler, first-team coach Andrew Hughes and goalkeeping coach Ed Wootten.

According to the report, Wagner also wanted Terriers goalkeeping coach Paul Clements, but he’s opted to stay put.

Pelach has previously enjoyed a 17-year spell with Spanish side Girona prior to moving to the John Smith’s Stadium back in 2020.

Pelach worked as assistant to Carlos Corberan during his time at Huddersfield

He’s also worked alongside Carlos Corberan at Leeds United for a brief spell as well as working at Premier League champions Manchester City.

He moved to Huddersfield as an assistant to Corberan but took the decision not to join his compatriot at West Brom and remained in Yorkshire after his resignation last summer, instead assisting Danny Schofield during his short stint in charge.

Pelach has also had brief spells as head coach of Spanish third tier sides UE Figueres and Peralada, as well as serving as Huddersfield interim boss in February before Neil Warnock’s appointment as manager.

