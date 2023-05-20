Blackpool face a fight on their hands to keep hold of Jerry Yates as clubs circle for £4m rated striker

The club’s top goalscorer has been linked with a host of clubs, with The Sun claiming a bid of £2.5m has already been rejected from an unnamed club.

Play-off finalists Coventry City and Luton Town are thought to be interested as well as Bristol City, West Brom and Championship newcomers Ipswich Town.

Scottish giants Rangers have also held a long-time interest in the 26-year-old, who fired in 15 goals in all competitions this season despite Blackpool’s relegation to League One.

Blackpool, who are said to be holding out for £4m, have Yates under contract until 2024, with the club also holding the option to extend by 12 months.

The striker claimed a hat-trick of trophies at the club’s end-of-season awards night, picking up the players’ player of the year award as well as top goalscorer and goal of the season.

Yates has earned cult status at Bloomfield Road since making the move from Rotherham United in 2020, firing in 23 goals in his debut season to help the Seasiders earn promotion via the League One play-offs.

The former Swindon Town loanee has netted 46 goals in 139 appearances in tangerine, giving him a goals-per-game ratio of 0.33.

Jake Beesley and Shayne Lavery are the only two other strikers currently on Blackpool’s books, with Gary Madine due to be let go following the expiration of his contract this summer.