Jake Daniels opens up on Blackpool ambitions one year on from coming out as gay

The 18-year-old has been taking part in a number of interviews this week to mark the one-year anniversary of his brave decision to come out, becoming the UK's first active gay male professional footballer.

Daniels hasn’t played as much football as he would have liked since that whirlwind announcement, which brought about media attention from a worldwide audience.

But the Blackpool forward is keen to knuckle down and let his football do the talking.

“It’s been difficult coming out at 17, now I’m 18, it was quite a lot for me to adjust to,” he told Sky Sports.

“In terms of my football, I had some time off just to work on myself. I didn’t go back in the best of fitness but it’s now time for me, after a year, to kick on and work as hard as I can in pre-season with Blackpool.

“They might get a new manager in and hopefully it’s someone who likes to play kids and bring them through, which could give me my opportunity to get in the first-team.”

Daniels has yet to play for Blackpool since making his debut on the final day of last season

Daniels’ announcement in May 2022 was a seismic moment for the LGBT+ community, one which continues to face discrimination and abuse within the sport.

“It was such a surreal experience, I can’t believe it’s been a year already. It’s gone so quickly,” he said.

“It’s been absolutely amazing though, it’s been better than I expected if I’m being completely honest.

“I’ve just had positivity everywhere and it’s brought me closer to so many people, so I couldn’t have asked for it to go any better for myself.”

Daniels added: “The amount of confidence I have, just when people say it’s a real weight off your shoulders - that saying is true.

