Blackpool manager search: Neil Critchley & Stephen Dobbie in the frame as surprise name tops betting
Blackpool are continuing their search for a permanent head coach to take the reins at the end of the season.
The hunt began when Michael Appleton was sacked in January for leaving the Seasiders stranded inside the bottom three following a run of 10 games without a win.
Mick McCarthy was brought in on a short-term deal until the end of the season but left himself at the start of April after winning just two of his 14 games in charge.
Blackpool’s hierarchy subsequently turned to development squad boss Stephen Dobbie, who has given the Seasiders a slim chance of survival with two victories from his four games in charge.
While the focus is all on Blackpool’s final two games of the campaign, the club will be continuing to work behind the scenes to nail down their new man.
Here, we take a look at some of the names in the frame:
Charlie Adam
It was recently reported by journalist Alan Nixon that the Blackpool legend has admirers behind the scenes at Bloomfield Road. The 37-year-old is currently coaching the Under-21s at Burnley but in a recent interview he admitted he was keen to take the plunge into first-team management when the time is right.
Graham Alexander
The 51-year-old surprisingly flew to the top of the bookies’ odds recently despite there being no reports linking him with the vacancy. It’s understood the former Salford City and Motherwell boss is keen to get back into management but given his well-known links to Preston North End as a player, it would be a turn up for the books were he to get the gig.
Neil Critchley
It’s been widely reported that Critchley is under consideration for a return to Bloomfield Road barely a year on from his sudden departure. It’s understood the board were previously split on the issue but that could well have changed in recent weeks. Given how well he performed the first time around it’s perhaps no surprise he’s being considered, but it does have the potential to split the fanbase which is the last thing the Seasiders need at this moment in time.
Stephen Dobbie
Deserves to be in the frame after guiding the Seasiders to two wins from his four games in charge. Blackpool also performed well in the two games they lost against Luton Town and West Brom respectively. He’s given the side some belief as well as a clear plan and is certainly a talented coach, something that was already clear to see while in charge of the development squad. His inexperience at the top level is the only question mark, but he’d certainly be a popular choice.
Ian Evatt
The former Seasider would be a hugely popular appointment with the fanbase for obvious reasons but The Gazette understands there’s been no contact and Evatt wouldn’t be interested anyway. The 41-year-old is performing well with Bolton Wanderers, who are currently in the League One play-offs with three games remaining.
Richie Wellens
The Sun reported back in March the former Seasider was on Blackpool’s shortlist for the head coach vacancy. Since then the 43-year-old has guided Leyton Orient to the League Two title and could well be managing in the same division next season. Previously managed Oldham, Swindon Town, Salford City and Doncaster Rovers.